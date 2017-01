Torch Rally Celebrating Netaji's Birth Anniversary



Celebrating 111th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, representatives from different organizations based in Jabalpur led by Mr. Jayant verma of Netaji Subhash Foundation, Madhya Pradesh organized a torch rally from shastri bridge to Tripuri Congress Memorial on 23rd Jan 2008 evening.





~ Photo Gallery: Tsunami | Madhya Pradesh News ~